Plea challenges terms of reference of G.O. 

‘Caste-wise enumeration must for internal quota’

‘Caste-wise enumeration must for internal quota’

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought response from the State on a petition challenging the terms of reference (term number V) of a government order issued in 2020.

A Division Bench of Justices S.S. Sundar and S. Srimathy sought the State’s response on a petition filed by P. Karthigai Rajan of Thoothukudi, who said Tamil Nadu Backward Classes Commission was not competent to make recommendations on major policy decisions, including internal reservation in Most Backward Classes (MBCs).

The terms of reference (term number V) of the G.O. said the Commission should examine the demand made by various communities to provide for internal reservation within reservation provided for MBCs and make its recommendation, he said.

The petitioner said the G.O. was without jurisdiction and the term number V could not be given before doing a caste-wise enumeration. The authorities had failed to comply with the Supreme Court judgment that internal reservation of MBCs was a major policy decision, for which consultation with the National Commission for Backward Classes was mandatory.

The authorities ought to have waited for the caste-wise data to be submitted by the Commission appointed for the purpose before making term number V, he said and sought quashing of the order.