Plea challenges realignment of approach road for Viagai river bridge

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought response from the Madurai district administration on a petition that has challenged the laying of an approach road to a bridge across Vaigai river, connecting Paravai with Thuvariman through an avenue where 60 families are residing.

Justice Abdul Quddhose ordered notice and sought a counter affidavit on the petition filed by K. Rathinakumar of Santhosh Avenue. He said that around 60 families were residing in the avenue in Paravai. In 2014, the State Highways Department planned to construct the bridge and lay the approach road to the bridge on the Pravai side with the Madurai - Dindigul Highway. The bridge was completed and the connection road was approved in 2017.

The petitioner said that subsequently the alignment was changed in multiple locations with six alignments in the last three years. The Divisional Engineer of the Highways Department sent a letter to the Assistant Director seeking a no objection certificate.

The NOC sought to lay a road through Avuli Ammankoil Street and Pattatharasiammankoil Street as per the approved plan. However, in 2020, the Highways Department made plans for a new alignment through Santhosh Avenue.

He said at least 11 families of Santhosh Avenue would be affected by the new alignment. A representation was sent to the Highways Department. But it was referred to the District Road Safety Committee, the petitioner said.

The judge took note of the fact that no decision was taken by the committee with regard to the road project. The court sought response from the authorities and adjourned the hearing till March 31.