Plea challenges proposed flyover project in Karur

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered notice to the State government and sought a response in a public interest litigation petition that challenged a proposed flyover project in Karur district.

A Division Bench of Justices M.S. Ramesh and B. Pugalendhi sought response in the petition filed by Karur-Kovai Road Merchants Welfare Association represented by its president K.N. Vimalnath. The case was adjourned till June.

In 2008, lands were acquired on Karur-Coimbatore Highway for expansion as a four-lane road. This reduced traffic congestion. But now, there was a proposal to construct a flyover to a length of 580 metres on theroad.

The proposed flyover was meant for only light motor vehicles and two-wheelers. Instead of the flyover, the road could be widened. The total width of the road was 40 metres and the present carriageway was only 17 metres.

The State government had announced a proposal to build a new ring road and there was also another proposal to shift the existing bus stand. If they were implemented, there would be no need for implementing the flyover project, he said.