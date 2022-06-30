Plea challenges order on temporary appointments 

‘Relevant posts should be filled with TET-passed candidates’

The TET Passed Candidates Welfare Association has filed a petition before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court challenging an order issued by the Commissioner of School Education with regard to making temporary appointments to vacant posts of Secondary Grade Teachers and BT Assistants.

Association president R. Sheela Premkumari of Madurai district said the association worked for the welfare of the TET candidates who had not been employed so far. Several persons who had passed TET as early as 2013 could not be selected due to the changes in the selection process to the posts of Secondary Grade Teachers and BT Assistants, she said.

The petitioner said though there were vacancies, recruitment had not taken place in the recent years. She said the association had made several representations to the authorities to provide employment to those who had cleared TET by considering their seniority.

Under these circumstances, the Commissioner of School Education issued an order on June 23 permitting the Chief Educational Officers of each district to fill up the vacant posts of Secondary Grade Teachers, BT Assistants and Postgraduate Teachers with temporary appointments, the petitioner said.

However, the minimum qualification of TET pass had not been made mandatory for the appointments to the posts of Secondary Grade Teachers and BT Assistants. Also there was no notification on the selection process. There were several TET-passed candidates in the State and there should be no relaxation in the minimum qualification of clearing TET in the selection process, she said.

Justice M.S. Ramesh sought a response from the State and adjourned the case till July 1.