HC allows shifting of imported sand

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday allowed the plea filed by MRM Ramaiya Enterprises, the importers of Malaysian sand, seeking the shifting of the sand from the wharfage area to a bonded area in V.O. Chidambaranar Port in Thoothukudi.
Justice G. R. Swaminathan directed that the consignment be moved to the bonded area. The petitioner claimed that with the case still pending, demurrage charged by the port was high. VOC Port officials also wanted the consignment to be moved from the wharfage area as it was occupying a large space as a result other imported products could not be stocked.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor