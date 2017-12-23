Madurai

HC allows shifting of imported sand

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday allowed the plea filed by MRM Ramaiya Enterprises, the importers of Malaysian sand, seeking the shifting of the sand from the wharfage area to a bonded area in V.O. Chidambaranar Port in Thoothukudi.

Justice G. R. Swaminathan directed that the consignment be moved to the bonded area. The petitioner claimed that with the case still pending, demurrage charged by the port was high. VOC Port officials also wanted the consignment to be moved from the wharfage area as it was occupying a large space as a result other imported products could not be stocked.

