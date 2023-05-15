ADVERTISEMENT

Plea alleging misappropriation of funds dismissed

May 15, 2023 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed a petition that alleged misappropriation of funds in the implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme in Melur, Madurai district.

A Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice T. Raja and Justice R. Subramanian dismissed the petition filed by Muthupandi of Melur. “When we asked for proof of misappropriation of the amount, we were unable to get any response,” the court observed.

The petitioner has not even worked under the scheme. Further, he has not even obtained a letter from any of the affected persons. “Therefore, finding no public interest involved, we find that the writ petition was filed for getting publicity,” the court observed and dismissed the petition.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US