Plea alleging misappropriation of funds dismissed

May 15, 2023 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed a petition that alleged misappropriation of funds in the implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme in Melur, Madurai district.

A Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice T. Raja and Justice R. Subramanian dismissed the petition filed by Muthupandi of Melur. “When we asked for proof of misappropriation of the amount, we were unable to get any response,” the court observed.

The petitioner has not even worked under the scheme. Further, he has not even obtained a letter from any of the affected persons. “Therefore, finding no public interest involved, we find that the writ petition was filed for getting publicity,” the court observed and dismissed the petition.

ADVERTISEMENT