Plea alleges irregularities in implementation of PMAY-G scheme in Theni district

October 11, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has ordered notice to the State on a public interest litigation petition that complained about irregularities in implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) (PMAY-G) scheme in Thirumalapuram panchayat in Andipatti in Theni district.

A Division Bench of Justices S. M. Subramaniam and V. Lakshminarayanan ordered notice to the authorities on a petition filed by M. Ragunathan of Thirumalapuram. The petitioner alleged that there were serious irregularities in the implementation of the scheme during 2017-18. He said that the actual beneficiaries had not been receiving the benefits.

Many, who were shown as beneficiaries, were either fictitious persons or not even residents of the village at the particular point of time. The thumb impressions and signatures were fake and the officials had misused the funds meant for the scheme. Many people who constructed houses under the scheme were not the real beneficiaries. In a particular case, a person who died in 2014 was shown as beneficiary.

The petitioner said he had made a representation to the authorities to take necessary action. Though an inquiry was ordered, it was not conducted. Also, no action was taken.

Due to corrupt officials, the very objective of the scheme to provide affordable houses to the needy was not being achieved, the petitioner said and sought action against the erring officials. The case was adjourned by two weeks.