Plea against weekly markets dismissed

May 23, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed a petition that sought a direction to the authorities to restrain the weekly markets at Sengundram Nagar and Harveypatti in Madurai district.

Justice C.V. Karthikeyan dismissed the petition filed by Thavamani of Madurai district and observed that the court cannot restrain a trade or business being carried on. The market was only a weekly market held on Fridays and Saturdays. Merely because the petitioner gave a representation to the authorities, it does not mean that a direction should be issued.

It would be a direct violation of Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution whereby every citizen has a fundamental right to carry on trade or business, the court observed.

