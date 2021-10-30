Plea against panchayat office building on school premises

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has ordered status quo to be maintained with regard to the construction of a panchayat office on the premises of a panchayat union school in Thanjavur district.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and K. Murali Shankar ordered status quo and directed the district administration to file a counter affidavit on the petition filed by N. Neelakandan of Ponnavarayankottai near Pattukkottai. He said that the Panchayat Union Middle School was built in 1957. Subsequently, in 1986 the village panchayat office was constructed on the same land. An anganwadi, a library, a public distribution system store and a post office were functioning on the same land.

Since the village panchayat office was in a dilapidated condition, the office was functioning in the library building. The library building was also damaged in 2018 due to Cyclone Gaja. A proposal has been made to construct the new office on the school premises, he said.

The petitioner said that if the Village Panchayat Office was constructed on the school premises, it would cause disturbance to the students. Therefore, the authorities should be restrained from constructing the building there, he said.