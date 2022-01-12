Plea against GO allowing removal of soil from private patta lands

Madurai

12 January 2022 22:33 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court ordered notice to the State on a PIL petition challenging a government order that permitted removal of soil/earth from private patta lands for domestic and agricultural purposes.

The petitioner said that under the pretext of same sub soil minerals were illegally lifted and sold for commercial gains.

A Division Bench of Justices S. Vaidyanathan and G. Jayachandran ordered the notice on the plea filed by K. Gunasekaran of Virudhunagar district. He complained that it would cause serious damage and irreparable loss to agriculturalists and sought a direction to authorities to restrain the indiscriminate quarrying of earth/soil from private patta lands.

He said the Director of Geology and Mining had sent a proposal to the government for extraction or removal of earth from the ryotwari lands for betterment of agricultural lands and a government order was passed. An amendment was brought to the Tamil Nadu Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 1959.

The amendment states that extraction or removal of earth/soil in ryotwari lands manually for improvement of agricultural lands or lands that are not suitable for cultivation purpose, for an optimum depth specified by authorities not exceeding one and half metres shall not be treated as mining activity, he said.

The extraction should be carried out under a permit issued by a District Collector for a period not exceeding three months. But, the norms for declaring a land unfit for cultivation had not been notified. Without getting the opinion of the public, the government order was issued, he complained.

This could result in the nutrient rich topsoil being removed, the percolation and infiltration status of the surface will be much reduced, reprieving the permeability and recharging conditions to the ground water, the petitioner said.