Plea against felling of trees in Tiruchi

Staff Reporter MADURAI
September 05, 2022 23:00 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought the response of Tiruchi district administration after an advocate filed a public interest litigation petition complaining about the indiscriminate felling of trees in the name of development works.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad ordered notice on the petition filed by K. Kannan of Tiruchi. The petitioner complained that trees were being felled on both sides of the road along Thiruvanai Kovil to Check Post Road stretch.

The petitioner said that the works were being carried out under the smart city scheme. The development works could be carried out without felling the trees. The trees on both sides of the road have existed for more than 40 years, he said and sought a direction to restrain the authorities from felling trees in the name of development works. The case was adjourned for further hearing.

