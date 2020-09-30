Plea against demolition of sluices

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday restrained the authorities, including the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Public Works Department (PWD), from demolishing sluices in Melur for a road project.
Justice D. Krishnakumar granted the injunction in the petition filed by V. Mathavan and V. Marimuthu from Thaniamangalam in Melur taluk. They complained that the sluices of the distribution channel of the Periyar Main Channel were going to be demolished for the project. The petitioners said that the NHAI had announced land acquisition for the project and as part of the project, five sluices were to be demolished in Keelaiyur and Saruguvalayapatti near Melur. This would affect the flow of water to agricultural lands, they said.
They sought a direction to restrain the authorities from demolishing the sluices. The case was adjourned to October 16.
