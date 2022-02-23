Plea against construction of hostel on school playground

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday sought the response from the Kanniyakumari district authorities on a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to the authorities not to construct a hostel on a school playground.

A Division Bench of Justices Paresh Upadhyay and Krishnan Ramasamy sought a response on a PIL petition filed by S. Velmurugan of Kanniyakumari district. He said that the SLB Girls Higher Secondary School in Nagercoil was established in 1949. It was established by the Thiruvithamkoor Samasthanam.

He said the school had a large playground. The students utilised the ground to develop their sports skills. However, the government had constructed the Offices of the Chief Educational Officer and the District Educational Officer and a water tank in the school campus. Now, the authorities were planning to construct a hostel on the playground.

The petitioner said that physical education was important and essential for students. It would help them to concentrate in their studies and also develop their sports skills and health. The Parents Teachers Association and the activists in the area have raised objections. But, the authorities have paid no heed to the requests made, he said.

Representations were also made to the authorities in this regard. But, it was not considered. Now, the parents apprehend that the authorities would go ahead with the construction of a hostel on the school playground. He sought a direction to the authorities not to construct a hostel on the school playground. The hearing in the case was adjourned till March 4.