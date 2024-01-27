ADVERTISEMENT

Playback singer Bhavathaarani laid to rest in native Theni district

January 27, 2024 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - THENI

Playback singer and music maestro Illayaraaja’s daughter Bhavathaarani, who died in Sri Lanka two days ago, was laid to rest in her native town in Theni district on Saturday.

The body, which was flown from Colombo to Chennai, was brought here by road on Saturday morning. A large number of people, including former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, paid their last respects to her mortal remains at the farm house of the music maestro near Lower Camp.

The bereaved family members, including Bhavathaarani’s brothers and other relatives, said they sang the popular number Mayil Pola Ponnu Onnu,Kili Pola Pechu Onnu.,” which won the singer many awards, and laid her to rest.

Apart from cine director Bharathiraja, actors and musicians from Kollywood led by Drums Sivamani and Gnanasambandan paid their last respects.

