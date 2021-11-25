Platform ticket ₹10 again

Southern Railway, which increased platform ticket rate to ₹50 per person during COVID-19 pandemic, is restoring it to ₹10 from Friday.

A statement said that the platform ticket rate was increased in Madurai, Dindigul and Tirunelveli railway stations in Madurai division to dissuade people from entering platforms so as to maintain social distancing. As the COVID restrictions were being relaxed, the old rate of ₹10 had been restored. However, passengers are required to adhere to COVID-19 protocols such as wearing of face mask, washing of hands and maintaining social distancing.