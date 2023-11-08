Plastic waste, wild growth of weeds choke water channels in city

November 08, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - MADURAI

Plastic waste and wild growth of weeds are choking a majority of the water channels across the city. Wherever there is a channel, one can see wild growth of weeds, algae, all sorts of household and commercial waste, particularly clumps of plastic bags of many colours, and stinking sewage.

Residents want the authorities to remove the waste that choke the water channels, particularly the ones that feed Kiruthumal nadhi.

Besides unsightly, these water channels stink and are a health hazard, especially in these times of heavy rain. The residents want the authorities to take appropriate steps to remove the garbage and wild growth of weeds from the channels. They also complain that the recent rain has led to waterlogging on the streets which are already full of potholes.

A resident of Pandian Nagar, J. Prem Kumar, said he could not remember when the stretch of water channel running through his area was last cleaned. The choked channel has become a veritable mosquito breeding ground, he said. His house abuts the channel. ”We find it difficult to sleep peacefully even with the mosquito nets. Fogging has not been done in our area,” he said.

A retired government employee, M. Shah Jahan of Pallavan Nagar, said though he had raised several complaints with the authorities, no steps had been taken. People cannot step out of the house in the evenings due to the stench from the channel and mosquito menace. First the encroachments along the channels should be removed. People are encroaching and constructing buildings close to the water channel. The residents should realise that they also have a duty to maintain the water channel, he said.

It is a commong sight to see people dumping plastic and other waste along the channel and right into it. Though the Corporation men clear them to an extent, the waste still chokes the channel. Stern action should be taken against those who dump garbage near and into the channel, he said.

Corporation Commissioner L. Madhubalan said steps were being taken to clean the water channels. Machinery was being deployed for the purpose. But presently the priority is to restore the badly damaged roads, he said.

