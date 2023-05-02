ADVERTISEMENT

‘Plastic check post’ set up in Erwadi

May 02, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A vehicle being checked at the 'plastic check post' in Erwadi in Ramanathapuram district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Taking into account the diverse and distinct biodiversity of Ramanathapuram district, the Forest Department has established a plastic check post at Erwadi as per an order issued by the Ramanathapuram Collector and the Wildlife Warden and Director.

Tourist vehicles will be checked for plastic items and collected by watchers. The authorities said that every tourist vehicle will be inspected for single-use plastic. Alternatives to plastics such as ‘Manjappai’ yellow bags would be given to the tourists.

According to the authorities, the check post will be operated by the Erwadi Eco Development Committee and the Erwadi panchayat. The authorities said that the region has a unique biodiversity. It is important to protect plastics from entering sensitive places.

Following the successful operation of a community-based plastic check post at Jatayu Theertham in Dhanushkodi, the model is being replicated at Erwadi, they said.

