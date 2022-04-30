Plastering from ceiling of new school building falls down
Ramanathapuram
Headmistress of Government High School in Valanadu had a providential escape as a portion of the plastering of the ceiling fell on her chair, when she was away from her chamber, on Saturday.
According to police sources, the Headmistress had gone out for taking class when the plaster peeled off and fell on her chair at around 3 p.m. In the impact of the plastering falling down, the chair got damaged. The new building was commissioned only in February last year. The school has 82 students.
