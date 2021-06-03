Planting of saplings begins in Virudhunagar

Collector R. Kannan inaugurated the scheme to plant 1,000 saplings in the district on the occasion of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi’s birth anniversary on Thursday.

He planted saplings on Virudhunagar Government Medical College premises. This is part of the State-wide programme to plant 38,000 saplings in the State.

The Collector said saplings would be planted across the district through the Department of Forest. Officials had selected neem, pungam, ayan, pipal, banyan, iluppai, etti, poovarasu saplings for planting.

He appealed to students and members of public to plant at least one sapling in their houses and educational institutions to protect the environment.

Dean of Virudhunagar Government Medical College, J. Sangumani said the Collector had instructed officials to plant at least 2,000 saplings. “Forest officials have planned to choose trees that will grow in local climatic and soil condition of Virudhunagar. We want to make the college premises as much green as possible to provide an aesthetic look and also shade.”

District Revenue Officer R. Mangalaramasubramanian, Project Director, District Rural Development Agency, V. Jayakumar, District Forest Officer Rajkumar were among those present.