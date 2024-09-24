Planting of 21,000 saplings under Tamil Nadu Green Mission begins in Sivakasi

Planting of 21,000 saplings under Tamil Nadu Green Mission by Department of Forests was formally launched with planting some 2,500 saplings on the premises of Ayya Nadar Janaki Ammal College here on Tuesday.

Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan inaugurated the saplings planting exercise in the presence of Deputy Director, Srivilliputtur Meghamalai Tiger Reserve, P. Devaraj.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that the last few days had been recorded as hottest during the month of September in Madurai. Stating that it was due to the ill-effects of climate change, the Collector said that Tamil Nadu would have 70% of its population in urban areas by 2030.

“This will lead to higher stress on natural resources in the towns. To make the dwelling places conducive for living for the people, it was necessary to have 33% green cover. However, Virudhunagar district has only 10% green cover,” he said.

He appealed to every individual to take up planting of saplings and maintain them for at least one year to increase the green cover.

The SMTR Deputy Director said that with the funds from National Highways Authority of India, 21,000 saplings were being planted in various places under the jurisdiction of Srivilliputtur Range of Department of Forests.

“We are looking for safer places like colleges where the saplings would be free from grazing by animals, he said.

The Department of Forests would plant the saplings during the monsoon season and would also take up watering the plants for 18 months.

“We have identified some parcels of land for planting the saplings in educational institutions, poromboke land and private land,” he said.

The management should agree for not taking up any developmental activities on the land where the saplings are being planted to give adequate time for them to grow into trees. Saplings like neem, tamarind, poovarasu and neer marudhu, would be planted during October and November, he added.