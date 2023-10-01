Planting of 15 lakh palm seeds in Thoothukudi district begins

October 01, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Tamil Nadu government has planned to plant 1 crore palm seeds across all the coastal stretches in the State, said Minister for Social Welfare Geetha Jeevan here on Sunday.

Launching the palm seeds planting program in Thoothukudi, she said that it is being done in association with NGOs and volunteers from the colleges and other institutions. The aim was to prevent eco-disturbances and increase the palm trees from five crore to 15 crore.

The officials said that 14 coastal districts in Tamil Nadu including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Mayiladuthurai, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari and among others would get the seeds and planted from October 1. Apart from the NSS, T.N. Palm Tree Workers’ Welfare Board and T.N. Green Movement would be coordinating in the respective districts.

In Thoothukudi district, palm seeds have been distributed to be planted from Vembar to Periathaalai covering about 160 kms. “To enhance the number of palm trees, it has to turn as a people’s movement,” Ms Geetha Jeevan said and added that as a part of the Kalaignar’s centenary celebrations, the palm seeds would be given to all the private institutions as well.

The officials from the Forest department said that Ramanathapuram district would get about 22 lakh palm seeds and it would be planted along the coastal stretches including Pamban, Dhanushkodi and other locations.

The environmental activists in Thoothukudi district have welcomed the program as it would prevent sea erosion on the one hand and also help recharge ground water in the region.