Aruppukottai

08 December 2021 19:11 IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated a faecal sludge treatment plant set up by Aruppukottai Municipality at Sukkalanatham through video conferencing facility on Wednesday.

Collector J. Meghanath Reddy inspected the facility constructed at a cost of ₹ 4 crore. The facility that has come up on 1.273 acres and it can treat 40 kilolitres a day of faecal sludge.

He said that Aruppukottai Municipality, with 87,722 population on 14.96 sq. km, does not have underground drainage facility in all 36 wards. So, a septic tank sludge removed from houses, commercial and industrial units are illegally dumped in vacant places by septic tank lorries at night. The faecal sludge treatment plant will be a solution to this practice that ruins the environment.

Advertising

Advertising

While State Government has given ₹ 2.68 crore as its share, the Centre has given ₹1.32 crore for the scheme implemented under Integrated Urban Development Mission.

The sludge removed by the septic tanks would be dumped at the new facility which will treat it through a series of process within 15 days, said the Municipal Commissioner G. Ashok Kumar.

The Collector instructed all the village panchayats and town panchayats around Aruppukottai to make use of the facility.

The septic tanker operators will be imposed fine if they are found to dump the faecal waste in open places.

Aruppukottai Revenue Divisional Officer, V. Kalyankumar, former Chairman of Aruppukottai Municipality, Sivaprakasam, and municipal officials, were present.