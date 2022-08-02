Madurai

Plant double the number of saplings for felled trees: Madras High Court

B.Tilak Chandar MADURAI August 02, 2022 20:10 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 20:10 IST

Considering that cutting of trees could not be avoided while installing electric poles in Lalgudi in Tiruchi district, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed Tangedco to plant double the number of saplings for felled trees.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice S. Ananthi (since retired) observed that the electric poles had to be installed as per the technical design. However, the authorities should minimise cutting of trees. If the trees were cut, they should grow double the number of trees on both sides of the road, the judges said.

The court was hearing the petition filed in 2019 by B. Ashok of Tiruchi district, who sought a direction to the authorities to install the electric poles on an alternative route in Lalgudi. He said at least 13 palm trees had to be cut in order to install the electric poles and run wires to provide power supply to the area.

