Plans to involve private firms, individuals for constructing toilets in government schools of Kanniyakumari district

October 25, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The district administration has proposed to encourage private companies and wealthy individuals to contribute generously for constructing toilets in sufficient numbers in all government schools across the district, Minister for Dairy Development T. Mano Thangaraj has said.

Inaugurating the toilets constructed in Government High School at Puththeri under Nagercoil Educational District on Tuesday with the funding of a non-governmental organization, Mr. Mano Thangaraj said individual household toilets were being constructed in the houses with subsidy from the government to avert open defecation. Ban on use-and-throw plastic products was being strictly imposed in Kanniyakumari district to achieve the dream of ‘Garbage-free Kanniyakumari’ even as structures to safely dispose of sewage had been created across the district through the local bodies.

The move to involve the private firms, NGOs and the individuals for constructing the toilets in sufficient number in the government schools across Kanniyakumari district had been taken to ensure cleanliness everywhere, particularly on the school premises.

“With the funding of ₹ 10 lakh from ‘Helping Hands for Helpless Trust’, toilets, and compound wall have been built. Moreover, damaged doors of the classrooms have been either repaired or replaced. Painting of the walls of the classrooms, repairing of the roof of the school building and the laying of interlock floor bricks have been completed. Since the school wears new-look now, we’ve planned to rope in private firms and the individuals in constructing toilets and creating other facilities in the government schools,” Mr. Mano Thangaraj said.

The Minister also informed that 12 volunteers had been posted in as many rural schools to teach spoken English to the students.

Collector P.N. Sridhar and Chief Educational Officer R. Murugan were present.