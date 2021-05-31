Plans afoot to vaccinate 10,000 a day in Thoothukudi district

31 May 2021 17:07 IST

Even as the district has registered vaccination rate of 26%, steps are being taken to vaccinate over 10,000 persons a day to check the spread of COVID-19, Minister for Fisheries Anita R. Radhakrishnan said.

Inspecting the vaccination camps organised at Paeyanvilai, Paramankurichi, Nazareth and Kurangani along with District Collector K. Senthil Raj on Monday, Mr. Radhakrishnan said all-out steps had been taken to take the vaccination rate to the maximum possible level which was the only available option to check the spread of COVID-19. “Since, the vaccines are safe and are instrumental in preventing the viral infection or saving the individual with minimum effects of viral disease, the people should get vaccinated at the earliest,” he said.

Besides getting screened for the viral infection in case of any symptoms, people in rural areas should get vaccinated, he urged.

The Minister appealed to the public to wear masks while coming out of their houses and to maintain physical distancing.

He also inspected an irrigation tank at Kaayaamozhi and asked the officials to remove the encroachments and start desilting work.