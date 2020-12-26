Plans afoot to lay exclusive space for cyclists

Thoothukudi

26 December 2020 20:24 IST

As part of the ‘Fit India’ programme, the Thoothukudi Corporation had organised a cycle awareness rally here on Saturday.

Flagging off the 20-km awareness-cum-environment protection campaign, Corporation Commissioner V. P. Jeyaseelan said that the Central government had launched the ‘Fit India’ programme for all Smart Cities across the country.

By using bicycles, the issue of air pollution can be addressed considerably. Moreover, it would be an opportunity for two-wheeler riders and other motorists to have a self-appraisal about their physical fitness by cycling.

There were plans to lay exclusive space for the cyclists under the Smart City programme, said Mr. Jeyaseelan and suggested the parents encourage the children to use cycles rather than motorcycles.

Accompanied by a large number of residents, the officials including Additional Collector Vishnu Chandran, Sub-Collector Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, City Health officer Arun Kumar and others pedalled across the city. Beginning from Roche Park, the rallyists covered South Beach Road, Port Trust By-pass, Thermal Roundabout and returned to the Park.

The officials expressed happiness over the overwhelming response from the public and hoped to bring down the pollution levels in Pearl City as the new year was set to start in less than a week’s time.

A resident said that by using the cycle, not only air pollution can be kept under check, but also noise pollution as high decibels of using horns in vehicles can be avoided. The participants suggested to the officials to have certain areas in the city only for cycle mode of transport, which they said that would encourage cycling in a big way.