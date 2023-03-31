Plans afoot to increase green cover in Thoothukudi

March 31, 2023 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The surplus Budget presented by Mayor Jegan Periyasamy on Friday proposed to increase the city’s green cover through a tree plantation programme.

Mr. Jegan said the Corporation was working actively on increasing green cover in the dusty coastal city in a bid to reduce pollution level by planting trees in the places wherever it was possible. “We’ve already started this mission of planting trees across the city,” he said.

The Corporation while getting a revenue of ₹211.74 crore during the next financial year (2023 – 2024) has planned to spend ₹201.30 crore including on salary and pension of ₹67.75 crore.

Three Congress councillors in black attire to register their protest against the disqualification of party leader Rahul Gandhi raised slogans against the Union Government while standing at the well of the house. They returned to their seats after the Mayor requested them.

Corporation Commissioner S. Dinesh warned the residents against discharging the sewage generated in their houses into the storm water channels. He said the Corporation had given around 24,000 underground drainage connections in 35 wards even as this project was to be implemented in five more wards to provide this facility to the residents on an outlay of ₹137 crore.

Since some of the residents had connected the domestic sewage pipes from their bathrooms, toilets and the kitchens with the storm water drainage channels instead of the underground drainage structures after getting due permission, it caused nauseating conditions and health hazards.

“When we identified this unlawful act, after warning the residents, we have removed such connections. Those who refuse to remove these illegal structures even after receiving notices are being fined. We can impose a fine of ₹1 lakh besides an imprisonment up to two years through the courts. Hence, we warn the residents to connect the sewage pipes only with the underground drainage system after getting due permission and not with the storm water drainage channels,” Mr. Dinesh said.