June 14, 2023 11:08 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - MADURAI

Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women Chairperson A.S. Kumari on Wednesday said that a public hearing would be held in Madurai with the help of women’s organisations to hear complaints raised by women and initiate appropriate action.

Addressing mediapersons at the Madurai Collectorate, Ms. Kumari said that similar public hearings will be held in other cities. She said that awareness programmes were being held and legal assistance was being provided to women.

She said that sexual harassment cases were on the rise, particularly in educational institutions. A campaign was being planned to create awareness among the students. “Women do not come forward to lodge complaints as they fear that their identity will be revealed. The identity will be kept confidential and support will be extended to them”, she said.

She said that the women’s organisations would help them in the public hearing and the complaints raised would be heard by judges and advocates. Earlier, a meeting was held with 10 women’s organisations at the Collectorate.