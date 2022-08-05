Plans afoot to form ring road west of Tirunelveli

District Collector V. Vishnu had a discussion with officials on creating a new ring road west of the city to connect Thaathanooththu near Thaazhaiyooththu and Ponnaakudi to lessen the perennial vehicular traffic within the city.

As the 4-lane national highway on the eastern side of the city ensures hassle-free movement of vehicles proceeding from Kanniyakumari to Chennai and vice-versa with the vehicles zooming past without entering Palayamkottai or Tirunelveli, the vehicles going to Tenkasi, Courtallam, Kollam and beyond either from Kanniyakumari or Madurai have to enter the city to take the Tirunelveli – Tenkasi Highway which naturally causes increased vehicular movement within the already cramped city.

Similarly, vehicles, mainly lorries, going to Tenkasi and beyond with cargo including 40-feet-long containers and logs imported at VOC Port, Thoothukudi, have to cross Palayamkottai and Tirunelveli, which alone consumes more than 30 minutes to cross just a 10 kms due to the damaged narrow stretches to be negotiated.

Hence, there is a move to lay a new ring road connecting Thaathanooththu near Thaazhaiyooththu on the Madurai Highway and Ponnaakudi on Tirunelveli – Kanniyakumari stretch via Rastha on Tirunelveli - Sankarankovil Highway, Abhishekapatti on Tirunelveli - Tenkasi Highway and Tharuvai on Tirunelveli - Papanasam Highway.

Though this proposal is under discussion for the past ten years, the progress made in this direction is trivial and hence the meeting chaired by the Collector here on Friday assumes significance.

The meeting also explored the possibilities of laying a new road to connect South Bypass Road and Abhishekapatti via Mela Naththam so as to enable the vehicles going to Tenkasi without crossing the highly congested Tirunelveli Town area.