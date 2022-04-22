Planetarium opens in Thoothukudi

School students visit the planetarium in Thoothukudi on Friday. | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

The planetarium, which has been constructed near VOC College under the ‘Smart City’ project, was formally opened on Friday.

While ₹15 will be collected as entry fee for the students, others will have to pay ₹30.

The air-conditioned planetarium with 48 seats has 4D facility with 5.1 audio system and will screen four shows a day – 10.30 a.m., 12 noon, 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. – on planets.