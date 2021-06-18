Plan to use social media to good effect

Virudhunagar

18 June 2021 20:47 IST

The district administration would leverage social media for public grievance redressal, said Collector, J. Meghanath Reddy.

He told reporters here on Friday that he would make use of Facebook and Twitter to connect with people. “An official dedicated for the purpose will be posted to look into grievances posted on social media to enable prompt action,” he said. The Colelctor said that he would focus on holistic development of Virudhunagar and inspect nooks and corner of the district to get first-hand reports.

Stating that the entire amount of ₹116 crore had been received for distribution of ₹ 2,000 COVID relief, he said distribution of money through ration shops that were suspended for lack of funds would resume and completed at the earliest.

He appealed to people aged above 45 years and those with comorbidities to volunteer for vaccination against COVID-19. “Wearing face mask and social distancing cannot be done all the time and hence vaccination is the only saviour from the viral infection,” he said.

Stating that decrease in number of COVID infection did not mean that the virus has disappeared, he warned people against lowering guard.