Plan to sow 1,500 palmyrah seeds in all village panchayats

Published - September 25, 2024 06:57 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

The Kanniyakumari district administration has planned to sow a minimum of 1,500 palmyrah seeds in every village panchayats in the district.

According to Collector R. Alagumeena, Departments of Forest, Horticulture, Rural Development, volunteers and the students of schools and the colleges will plant the palmyrah seeds along the banks of the rivers and the embankments of the waterbodies in the district. Since the roots of palmyrah would add more strength to the bunds of the waterbodies, it would avoid breaches even during heavy downpour.

Those who are interested in this drive are requested to enrol their names in the mobile app udhavi.app/panai and start collecting the palmyrah seeds through their sources for planting them along the river watercourse and the bunds of ponds and irrigation tanks. After planting the palmyrah seeds, it should be geo-tagged and updated on the app.

“We’ve planned to sow a minimum of 1,500 palmyrah seeds in each village panchayat. We appeal to non-governmental organisations, clubs etc. to join hands with us in this mission. Those who are actively involved in this drive will be honoured by the Tamil Nadu Government with a certificate,” Ms. Alagumeena said in a statement.

