Plan to set up biodiversity centre deep inside forest draws flak

February 22, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The State government’s decision to establish a biodiversity museum and conservation centre with eco-park at Kaakaachi situated deep inside Kalakkad – Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve (KMTR) has shocked wildlife enthusiasts and conservationists.

After Chief Minister M.K. Stalin visited Tirunelveli on September 9 last year, he announced that these facilities would be set up at a cost of ₹7 crore near Manimuthar dam.

The then Collector, V. Vishnu, and forest officials subsequently identified the neglected Manimuthar Dam Park, spread on 23 acres, for creating the facility to reflect the natural and cultural ecosystems of this region, five landscape typologies of Tamil Nadu, the flora and fauna, etc. Mr. Vishnu also planned an adventure zone for children with zip line and other attractions. A detailed project report was also prepared.

However, the Government Order issued on Tuesday by Department of Forest, says that the biodiversity museum and conservation centre with eco-park would be set up at Kaakaachi, situated about 40 Km from Manimuthar dam check-post inside the core zone of KMTR and connected by a narrow and damaged road.

The KMTR, Tamil Nadu’s first tiger reserve, spreads over 895 sq. km. and forms part of Agasthyamalai Biosphere Reserve and 14 rivers originate from it. The proposed site is located above Manjolai where the forests are dense. It records over 4,000 mm rainfall annually - it rains for more than 200 days in a year. Lion-tailed Macaque, Nilgiri Langur, Brown Palm Civet, Flying Squirrel, etc are found here.

M. Mathivanan, Senior Research Associate, ATREE’s Agasthyamalai Community Conservation Centre, says the uneven terrain is not suitable for construction of buildings to house the museum, biodiversity park, toilets, restaurants, parking facilities, hospitals for emergency needs, etc. Carrying out construction activities inside a tiger reserve is unwise. Even after a moderate rain, forest department restricts visitors from going beyond Manimuthar Falls.

Since there is no hamlet in Kaakaachi area, involving the local community in this project will not be possible.

“Promoting eco-tourism here will lead to forest degradation. Moreover, the Kaakaachi forest connects Kalakkad and Mundanthurai regions and is a major corridor for wildlife. If constructions are made and human movement increases, it will lead to man – animal conflict and the wild animals may leave this region for ever,” Mr. Mathivanan says.

Former Professor of Zoology, St. John’s College, Palayamkottai and Honorary Wildlife Warden for KMTR, Albert Rajendran, says the inaccessible terrain would defeat the purpose of establishing the biodiversity museum.

“If it is created near Manimuthar dam, it will be easily accessible, like the Thenmalai project in Kerala.,” he says.

Conservation Biologist A.J.T. Johnsingh says, “Presence of leech in the cool and inaccessible Kaakaachi will be a threat to visitors.”