Plan to reduce maternal, infant mortality

Virudhunagar

The Virudhunagar district aims to make use of State Balanced Growth Fund (SBGF) for reducing maternal mortality and infant mortality.

Chairing a meeting here on implementation of SBGF on Monday, the Collector, J. Meghanath Reddy, asked the Joint Director of Medical Services, to prepare a plan of action to be executed under SBGF for reducing maternal mortality and infant mortality.

Besides, he asked the Integrated Child Development Scheme Project Officer to take up construction of buildings for Anganwadi centres.

The Collector also asked the officials to prepare details of schools with higher in-take of students for constructing additional classrooms.

The works taken up under the fund should address the issues like poverty eradication, health, improving slackness in education, creation of jobs and increasing the per capita income.

District Rural Development Agency, Project Officer, Thilagavathi, was present.