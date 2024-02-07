GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Plan to provide corrective dental measures for school students with CSR funds in Virudhunagar district

February 07, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

The Virudhunagar district administration is all set to bring back smiles to the faces of 243 Government school students with dental deformities under the Malarum Punnagai special scheme..

Along with a private dental hospital in Madurai, it has planned to provide corrective intervention for school students with protruding teeth using funds under corporate social responsibility.

Special camps were organised by the District Early Intervention Centre (DEIC) under the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram in Government schools, and students studying in classes 5 to 10 were screened for buck teeth. Out of 568 students screened at the camps, a total of 235 children were identified and referred for advanced treatment.

Collector V. P. Jayaseelan said that identifying children with protruding and malformed teeth at a young age would help to rectify the defects using dental braces. “If the deformity is left untreated, it could affect chewing of food and the regular growth of jaws.”

The district administration has signed a memorandum of understanding with Nala Dental Clinic, Madurai, to conduct the joint exercise.

“In the first phase, 42 children were treated for the deformity in the hospital. The remaining 193 children will be attended to in the upcoming phases. This treatment will infuse confidence in children who would otherwise feel dejected due to the deformity” the Collector added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.