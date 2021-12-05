‘Plan to make Madurai a hub for exporting horticulture produce’

Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister P. Moorthy gives a sapling to a beneficiary at Agricultural College and Research Institute in Madurai on Sunday.

05 December 2021 20:11 IST

State government keen to develop agriculture sector, says Minister

Madurai would be developed as a hub for exporting horticulture produce from southern districts, said Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister P. Moorthi here on Sunday.

Speaking at ‘mupperum vizha’ organised at Agricultural College and Research Institute, he said that the State government had prepared many plans for the development of agriculture sector. Among them was tabling of an exclusive budget for agriculture.

After almost over a decade, water from Mullaperiyar dam was released on June 1 for irrigation. Farmers should have benefited due to the timely release, which could not be done in the past. Farmers must make the best use of the recent copious rains. Through new techniques and adopting right technology, they could get higher yield and higher productivity from their lands, Mr. Moorthy said.

Agriculture officials must educate farmers about the importance of minimal use of fertilisers so that their produce would attract the importers, as in the case of succesful export of drumsticks, the Minister said.

Marking World Soil Day, he gave away saplings of fruit-bearing trees, sprinklers and other gadgets - all worth ₹5.40 lakh. - to 19 beneficiaries. Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, Joint Director Vivekanandam, AC and RI Principal Palpandi, MLA K Boominathan were present.

The Agriculture Department conducted a training programme under ATMA scheme for the farmers on the occasion.