Plan to increase testing of samples to 3,000 a day

Adding that the number of samples being tested in the district will be increased from 2,000 a day to 3,000 samples within next three days, Collector Sandeep Nanduri said the district will witness slide in the number of cases from next week onwards.
He told reporters here on Thursday that the district had 6,591 COVID-19 positive cases after 65,000-odd samples were tested and over 5,000 patients were discharged from the hospital, leaving 1,528 active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals. Though 38 patients had succumbed to the viral infection so far, the district had recorded excellent recovery rate and the case – fatality ratio stood at 0.60%.
While 45 containment zones had been created in Thoothkudi Corporation and Kovilpatti and Kaayalpattinam municipalities following reporting of positive cases, only 140 of the 1,740 villages had reported cases with viral infections.
Since the COVID-19 cases are getting reported in the places where population density is high, number of fever clinics in these places has been increased. By conducting 65 fever clinics a day, over 3,500 samples are being collected from suspected cases. Efforts are on to increase the testing from 2,000 samples to 3,000 samples a day within the next three days by involving private laboratories also.
“COVID-19 spread has been contained and the number of cases will start coming down from next week onwards,” he said. Industrial units have been asked to intensify their anti-COVID-19 activities such as sample collection from their workforce, testing, screening for oxygen level to avoid ‘hotspots of the viral infection’.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath