Plan to increase green cover through ‘Miyawaki’ method

TIRUNELVELI

Chief Educational Officer M. Sivakumar has started creating green cover in schools through ‘Miyawaki’ forest method.

The idea was mooted in the virtual meeting organised for the Green Corps and Environmental Groups of schools in connection with the World Environment Day on last Saturday.

Chairing the meeting, Mr. Sivakumar said the idea is to keep everything ready for creating the ‘Miyawaki’ forest before the onset of northeast monsoon this year. Since this exercise would require a few hundred saplings, the schools might start identifying potential sponsors for sponsoring saplings, mostly native varieties like neem, thespesia etc., which can withstand any adverse climatic conditions.

“The green cover in every school premises should get increased to the maximum possible extent. The district, having all five types of lands, should set a model to others by increasing the green shade in schools with the participation of the students, which will tremendously improve the environment of the educational institutions,” he said.

The action plan for this exercise has been set in motion instantly by identifying the schools with sprawling space, where the pits will be dug to get it cooled for a while so as to ensure smooth growth of the saplings once they are planted.

“If the students can return to the school after the intensity of the pandemic subsides to a greater extent, they will play an active role in protecting the saplings planted on their school campus,” said an official attached to the Office of the Chief Educational Officer.

He set the target of documenting before June 5, 2022 all the plants, trees, birds, insects and the animals, if any, found on the school premises.

Assistant Conservator of Forest Hemalatha and District Coordinator of National Green Corps Selwyn Samuel, who addressed this meeting, stressed the need for conserving waterbodies, biodiversity in the surroundings and increasing green cover by planting more trees and assured the CEO of all possible assistance for the proposed project.