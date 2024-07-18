Plan to dig 300 new ponds in Tirunelveli district; digging of 194 tanks in first phase commenced

District Collector K. P. Karthikeyan on Thursday inaugurated the digging of 194 new irrigation tanks in the district under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Programme (MNREGP).

ADVERTISEMENT

In a simple function held at Puliyampatti village panchayat under Maanur taluk, Dr. Karthikeyan inaugurated the digging of the irrigation tank.

The Collector said the existing irrigation tanks and the allied channels are being desilted for storing more water to meet irrigation and drinking purposes. The encroachments in the catchment areas of irrigation tanks and along the channels carrying water to these waterbodies are being removed.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the encroachments are removed, trees are being planted in these places to avoid possible illegal structures coming up in these places. Officials concerned had been instructed to monitor that the encroachers should not occupy the government lands at any cost.

While the desilting of existing tanks and channels are going on, the digging of 194 new irrigation tanks has commenced by creating 8,19,108 man-days under the MNREGP for storing more water for irrigation and drinking water needs.

“Our target is to create 300 new tanks in villages. In the first phase, we’ll complete digging of 194 irrigation tanks without involving any machinery. We’ll use only manpower for digging these tanks. Besides improving water resources, this work will ensure livelihood for rural poor,” Dr. Karthikeyan said.

Block Development Officer, Maanur, Uma was present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.