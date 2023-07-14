HamberMenu
Plan to build foot overbridge in Thoothukudi

July 14, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Social Welfare Minister P. Geetha Jeevan inspects the site of a foot overbridge near Melur in Thoothukudi on Friday.

Social Welfare Minister P. Geetha Jeevan inspects the site of a foot overbridge near Melur in Thoothukudi on Friday. | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan inspected on Friday the site opposite to Abhirami Marriage Mahal to explore the possibilities of constructing a foot overbridge across the railway track to enable the public to safely cross the track whenever the Second Gate is closed.

 Since women and students, particularly girl students suffer a lot, it has been proposed to construct a foot overbridge opposite Abhirami Marriage Mahal.

 While the southern end of the proposed bridge will land near Star School, the northern end will be at Selvanayagapuram.

 “As girl students going to school or returning home suffer a lot during the closure of this manned level crossing, we’re planning to have a foot overbridge opposite Abhirami Marriage Hall. We hope this arrangement will be of great use to the students and the women going to their workplaces on foot,” said Ms. Geetha.

 Railway divisional engineer Muthukumar explained to the Minister about the technicalities involved in the construction of the foot overbridge across the railway track.

