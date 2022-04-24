Plan to bring Cauvery water to Dindigul in the pipeline

₹90 crore project awaiting approval from CM, says Minister

A plan to bring Cauvery water to augment drinking water supply across Dindigul district on an outlay of ₹90 crore was awaiting approval from Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, said Minister for Cooperation I. Periyasamy at Mayilapur in Reddiarchatram panchayat union in Dindigul district on Sunday as part of National Panchayati Raj Day.

He was taking part in a gram sabha meeting which saw participation of more than 500 villagers. Similar meetings were held in 306 places in Dindigul district. Steps would also be taken to streamline drinking water supply in the seven Assembly Constituencies in the district. Once the mega water project got implemented, the capacity of the overhead tanks in all villages in the district would be doubled - from 30,000 litres to 60,000 litres. New tanks would also be constructed with the increased capacity, the Minister said

Seventy beneficiaries, who were present, had been identified for receiving old age pension and an additional 300 beneficiaries would get it soon, Mr. Periyasamy said.

Reddiarchatram panchayat union president Sivagurusamy and village panchayat officials were present.

Collector S. Visakan visited Thottanoothu and Adiyanoothu villages where the meetings took place.

In a statement, he said that the objective behind conducting gram sabha meetings was to take stock of the conditions at villages so as to improve the living conditions and ensure progress and prosperity of the people.

Providing basic civic amenties, particularly drinking water supply in every household, are the priorities for gram panchayats, he said.

Additional Collector (Development) S. Dinesh Kumar, Assistant Director (Village Panchayat) C. Rengarajan and other officials were present.