Plan to allow private companies to operate some trains decried

TIRUNELVELI

Terming the introduction of Coimbatore - Shirdi train as the Indian Railways’ yet another move to privatise the country’s biggest public sector undertaking, the SRMU (Southern Railway Mazdoor Union) members staged a demonstration in front of Tirunelveli Railway Junction on Tuesday.

Led by SRMU central committee vice-president Subbiah, they raised slogans against the Union Railway Ministry’s decision to give 100 express trains being operated in highly profitable routes to private companies for operation.

They said the Union Railway Ministry, after outsourcing several services of Indian Railways, was actively working to privatise express trains in the guise of tourism promotion. After giving the Delhi – Nepal Express Train ‘Ramayan Yatra’ to IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation), the Coimbatore – Shirdi Express Train has been given to another private company.

“Since the Union Railway Ministry has planned to give 100 express trains enjoying excellent patronage to private firms, domestic and foreign private players will be allowed to enter all routes in due course in the guise of giving the best services to the commuters through competition, who will be forced to give exorbitant fare for their travel. Once the track doubling and electrification works are completed along the major routes across the country, the Union Government will accelerate the privatisation move for reasons best known to everyone,” said the speakers.

The protesters warned that their agitation would become intense if the Union Railways Ministry was still firm in its decision of privatising Indian Railways.