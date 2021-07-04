Places of worship to be reopened today

04 July 2021 20:00 IST

Complete disinfection and cleaning was under way at most places of worship in the city on Sunday, ahead of reopening of temples for the public from Monday following the relaxation of lockdown norms.

Joint Commissioner of Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple K. Chelladurai said that devotees would be allowed to have darshan from 6 a.m. till 12.30 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Devotees will be allowed for free darshan through the East Gate and through South Gate for special darshan.

West Gate and North Gate will remain closed. Devotees would not be allowed to bring coconut and fruits into the temple.

The official said that children aged below 10, senior citizens above 65 and pregnant women were not advised to visit the temple during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A parish priest of St. Mary’s Cathedral said that the congregation must follow all COVID-19 safety precautions inside the church. “While regular mass and prayers will be held, special festivals will not be held,” he said.

Devotees will be allowed to have darshan at Sundararaja Perumal Temple in Alagarkoil from 8 a.m. on Monday, said the temple’s Deputy Commissioner (in charge), T. Anitha. The devotees must wear face masks, maintain adequate distance and undergo thermal screening before entering the temple premises.