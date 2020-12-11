Placement agency to be roped in under crop insurance scheme

Virudhunagar

11 December 2020 18:25 IST

The Department of Agriculture has invited applications from registered placement agencies for providing temporary employees to take up crop cutting experiments under the Revised Prime Minister’s Crop Insurance Scheme.

The placement agencies, with a minimum of three years experience, should provide details of their experience and service charges meant for the above work to the Joint Director (Agriculture), District Collectorate premises, Virudhunagar, Virudhunagar Collector, R. Kannan, said in a statement.

The details can also be sent through e-mail to agrivngr@gmail.com before 6 p.m. on December 14.

The agencies should appoint undergraduates and diploma-holders in agriculture-related studies along with knowledge in operating computers, who could select the crop cutting experiment plots and monitor harvesting work.

They could also consider retired employees from the Department of Agriculture and Department of Statistics for the temporary job for which the monthly consolidated pay would be ₹15,050.