Placement agency to be roped in under crop insurance scheme

The Department of Agriculture has invited applications from registered placement agencies for providing temporary employees to take up crop cutting experiments under the Revised Prime Minister’s Crop Insurance Scheme.
The placement agencies, with a minimum of three years experience, should provide details of their experience and service charges meant for the above work to the Joint Director (Agriculture), District Collectorate premises, Virudhunagar, Virudhunagar Collector, R. Kannan, said in a statement.
The details can also be sent through e-mail to agrivngr@gmail.com before 6 p.m. on December 14.
The agencies should appoint undergraduates and diploma-holders in agriculture-related studies along with knowledge in operating computers, who could select the crop cutting experiment plots and monitor harvesting work.
They could also consider retired employees from the Department of Agriculture and Department of Statistics for the temporary job for which the monthly consolidated pay would be ₹15,050.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath