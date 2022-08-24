‘Place panel report on Thoothukudi police firing in Assembly’

Tamil Fishermen Federation demands severe action against senior police officials, Collector

B.Tilak Chandar MADURAI
August 24, 2022 20:24 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

J. Vanitha, mother of Snowlin who was killed in the 2018 Thoothukudi police firing, addressing media persons in Madurai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Fishermen Federation (Tamil Meenavar Kootamaipu) on Wednesday urged the Tamil Nadu government to immediately place Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Commission of Inquiry report on the 2018 Thoothukudi police firing incident in the Assembly along with the action taken report.

The Commission of Inquiry, headed by retired High Court Judge Justice Aruna Jagadeesan, had submitted the report on the investigation into the police firing on anti-Sterlite protesters to the State government in May. Thirteen protesters were killed in the police firing incident.

Addressing media persons in Madurai, Federation's convenor and advocate A. Rajini said the report should officially be placed in the Assembly. Senior police officials and the then Thoothukudi Collector, who were all named in the report for their involvement or making ill-conceived decisions, should be booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, she said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Condemning AIADMK leader and former Minister D. Jayakumar for questioning about the report getting ‘leaked’, Ms. Rajini said the report should be made public along with the action taken report. She said appropriate action should also be taken against actor Rajinikanth, who then claimed that infiltration of anti-social elements had led to violence.

J. Vanitha, mother of 17-year-old girl J. Snowlin who was killed in the police firing, told media persons that she welcomed the report. She said the senior police officials and the then Thoothukudi Collector should be punished appropriately.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

She said not just the 13 families (of the deceased) suffered due to the incident, but also the families of those protesters who were left permanently injured following the police firing were affected, and justice should be rendered for the tears and blood shed.

Such an incident should never happen again and the government should take all necessary steps to ensure permanent closure of Sterlite Copper plant in Thoothukudi, she added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app