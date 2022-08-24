‘Place panel report on Thoothukudi police firing in Assembly’

Tamil Fishermen Federation demands severe action against senior police officials, Collector

J. Vanitha, mother of Snowlin who was killed in the 2018 Thoothukudi police firing, addressing media persons in Madurai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

Tamil Fishermen Federation (Tamil Meenavar Kootamaipu) on Wednesday urged the Tamil Nadu government to immediately place Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Commission of Inquiry report on the 2018 Thoothukudi police firing incident in the Assembly along with the action taken report.

The Commission of Inquiry, headed by retired High Court Judge Justice Aruna Jagadeesan, had submitted the report on the investigation into the police firing on anti-Sterlite protesters to the State government in May. Thirteen protesters were killed in the police firing incident.

Addressing media persons in Madurai, Federation's convenor and advocate A. Rajini said the report should officially be placed in the Assembly. Senior police officials and the then Thoothukudi Collector, who were all named in the report for their involvement or making ill-conceived decisions, should be booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, she said.

Condemning AIADMK leader and former Minister D. Jayakumar for questioning about the report getting ‘leaked’, Ms. Rajini said the report should be made public along with the action taken report. She said appropriate action should also be taken against actor Rajinikanth, who then claimed that infiltration of anti-social elements had led to violence.

J. Vanitha, mother of 17-year-old girl J. Snowlin who was killed in the police firing, told media persons that she welcomed the report. She said the senior police officials and the then Thoothukudi Collector should be punished appropriately.

She said not just the 13 families (of the deceased) suffered due to the incident, but also the families of those protesters who were left permanently injured following the police firing were affected, and justice should be rendered for the tears and blood shed.

Such an incident should never happen again and the government should take all necessary steps to ensure permanent closure of Sterlite Copper plant in Thoothukudi, she added.