‘Place nation interest before self interest’

Madurai

Judge of Madras High Court Vineet Kothari urged youngsters to work with utmost sincerity and honesty to contribute to growth of the country. “One must put interest of the nation before self interest,” he said at a special programme on ‘Rights and protection of women and children’ organised by the District Legal Services Authority and Lady Doak College here on Friday.

Looking at the current education system, he said the country was filled with employable unemployed youth. How many youth were contributing to the development of the nation, he asked and said that this lack of vision was failing the country. Only if one worked from his heart and through dedication, things were bound to improve, he said and added that one must remember that Fundamental Duties were as important as Fundamental Rights.

In her introductory address, Principal District Judge A. Nazeema Banu spoke on the need to protect women and children. She pointed out that under Article 15 (3) of the Constitution the State had the powers to make special provisions to safeguard the interest of women and children. Tamil Nadu State Legal Services Authority Member-Secretary K. Rajasekar spoke on the importance of legal aid camps.

Principal Christianna Singh delivered the welcome address and II Additional District Judge (CBI cases) S. Ganesan proposed a vote of thanks. Mr. Vineet Kothari released a survey report on safety of women commuters in Madurai city, during the event.