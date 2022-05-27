Pixel photo, video expo begins in Madurai

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar looking at an antique camera at MADITSSIA’s Pixel Photo & Video Expo in Madurai on Friday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

An antique camera dating back to 1900, displayed among 300 curios like cameras, photography and darkroom accessories, caught the eyes of shutterbugs at the first edition of Pixel Photo & Video Exhibition, organised by Madurai District Tiny and Small-Scale Industries Association (MADITSSIA) here on Friday.

Inaugurating the expo, Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar commended MADITSSIA’s efforts in holding the first-of-its-kind expo down south.

The three-day exhibition housed 85 stalls put up by sellers across India, displaying the latest photography and videography accessories of multiple brands like Sony, Canon, Simpex, etc., said MADITSSIA chairman S. Bharathi.

Interesting equipment such as photo spin 360° stand, magic mirror, digital LED light-fixed frames, customisable cartoon cutouts of wedded couples and sublimation mugs were among the items displayed.

Lens enthusiasts thronged the stalls displaying accessories like tripods, camera bags, lenses, gimbals, backdrops, photoshoot props, drone cameras starting from ₹20,000, and live stream devices like wireless video transmitters.

M. Nallathambi, who owns a photo studio in Srivilliputhur, said he was able to buy a lot of things on his shopping list under one roof.

The stalls also offer website solutions, software as a service (SaaS), editing software, etc. A photo display area houses works of various photographers in different genres like landscape, street, wildlife and fashion.

Suruthi S, a second-year college student from Madurai, displayed her photographs of insects like ants, spiders and houseflies, taken on her smartphone with high clarity.

Workshops and seminars by experts on different topics like newborn photography and Final Cut Pro X are scheduled during the expo.

MP Su. Venkatesan will felicitate photographers submitting best captures of in-house fashion parade and models with ₹10,000-worth prizes and diamond jewellery on May 29.

MADITSSIA president M.S. Sampath and joint secretary P.J. Bansidhar were present. The exhibition will be open between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. till Sunday at IDA-Scudder Convention Centre.